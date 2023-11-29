NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Giving Tuesday, organizations across the area were receiving and giving back to their communities. More than 25 organizations celebrated together at New Bern’s Union Point Park.

Of those organizations, more than 20 nonprofits were out celebrating Giving Tuesday and what it means to give back to the communities they serve.

“It makes the world a smaller more loving more peaceful place,” said Mary Ann Leray, executive director of The Filling Station.

Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is an independent nonprofit and a global movement inspiring thousands of people across the world and around Eastern North Carolina.

“It makes me feel so proud to know that all of our nonprofits are out here today celebrating with one another and collaborating,” said Erin Langley. “They’re building partnerships. As you can see behind me many of them are networking and making relationships to move forward as we start the new year.”

One of Giving Tuesday’s values is embracing an abundance mindset and believing generosity is plentiful and generative.

“They need your help,” said Tony Pennington. “They need your help to come out financially your time and your talents to be able to serve our community and help others.”

“Everybody needs some help somewhere along the way whether it’s financially, inspirationally or just normal necessities of survival,” said Deanna-Jane Sumner.

These organizations are serving and spreading generosity to the next generation.

“The youth of Craven County, no matter who you are, they are the future and however you can help in whatever way for all of them,” Sumner said.

Organizations believe Tuesday shouldn’t be just about giving back, but every day should be about giving back to those in need.