Giving Tuesday event in New Bern raises awareness and funds for 38 different local nonprofits

NEW BERN – The “Carry it Forward: A Giving Tuesday Event” took place in New Bern and celebrated Giving Tuesday with nonprofits from across the east coming together to gather donations and raise awareness.

“It’s a lot of nonprofits here. And they are here to raise awareness. And, the idea of it is for you to come around the horseshoe and donate to each one. New Bern Give3 is really time, talent, and treasures,” said Co-Leader of New Bern Giv3, Tharesa Lee.

The New Bern Chamber of Commerce and New Bern Giv3 Committee brought this event to the community.

The event celebrates Giving Tuesday, an international philanthropic movement.

“We have Thanksgiving Black Friday shop local Saturday, Cyber Monday. So, Giving Tuesday was created to tell to take people back to the true meaning of the season, which is giving back and giving to others,” said Associate Director of Financial Development for Twin Rivers YMCA, Erin Langley.

The event also had live music and speeches from different people, including New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw.

“This is what makes the fabric a Newbern, what it is, people from all over the United States. They ask what is going on New Bern, we have such a network of volunteerism,” said Outlaw.

Langley reminds everyone that these nonprofits need support throughout the entire year, not just on Giving Tuesday.

“COVID-19 wasn’t easy on these organizations, it put a lot of stress financially on these nonprofits. There were a lot of federal grants out there this year, which was great. But as far as our community donations, they really went down,” said Langley.