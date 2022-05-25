NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — The God and Country Christian Alliance will be hosting a Stand For Life Rally on June 5.

The event will run from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will hold signs provided by the GCCA with a message in support of the Right To Life.

Those interested in participating should arrive near the Wells Fargo at the New Bern Mall on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd by 2:15 for a prayer and sign issue. This is to be a silent, prayerful, one-hour protest to end abortion.

If you have questions, please call (252) 635-5326.