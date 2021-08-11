Grant approved to elevate flood-prone properties in Craven County

RALEIGH, N.C. – The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $691,610 to improve disaster resilience in Craven County. The grant will be used to pay for the elevation of four residential structures located in Havelock and New Bern.

Because they are within the special flood hazard area (Zone AE), these structures have a history of flooding from hurricanes and other storms. Elevation will interrupt the costly repetitive cycle of flood damage and repairs by protecting the homes from future flood damage.

“Craven County is very grateful for this hazard mitigation funding that will aid in the recovery process as well as continue to make Craven County more resilient to future storms,” said Chad Strawn, Assistant Planning Director for Craven County.

“This is good news for the homeowners and those communities, but these mitigation projects will take time to complete,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $518,707.50 with a cost to the state of $172,902.50. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that reduce risks from repetitive hazards. Hazard mitigation includes long-term solutions that help reduce or eliminate rebuilding costs from future disasters.

Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available as the result of a federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Dorian in 2019. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit ncdps.gov/Dorian2019 and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency.gov and @FEMARegion4.