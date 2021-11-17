Grant money to be used to help flood-prone area of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A public input meeting was held Wednesday in New Bern to discuss what the city hopes to do with grant money received for the Duffyfield Community.

That part of the city has been a long-time flood-prone area that was hit especially hard during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The City of New Bern was scheduled to hear from members of the Duffyfield Community about what kind of improvements they would like to see. City officials said the comments have been incredibly positive.

Not only is the Duffyfield Community very flood prone, but it caught the attention of state Attorney General Josh Stein because it is also one of New Bern’s most burdened areas. This project will help bring the community up to the stormwater standards of other areas in the city.

Director of Development Services for the city, Jeff Ruggieri, said he has seen a lot of excitement at this meeting from Duffyfield Community.

“Extremely positive comments on this project, ” Ruggieri said. “t’s a long-needed project in this community. Very excited to see some stormwater relief but also provide a public amenity that this community can enjoy.

The city is also looking at using some of the funds to turn vacant plots of land in the neighborhood into parks and other amenities. Ruggieri said the number one question he has gotten is if the project will work, and he says, absolutely.