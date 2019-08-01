Groups seek to correct and add names on Craven County WWI Memorial

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
Two groups in New Bern are trying to contact families of local soldiers who died in World War I, to correct current names and add missing names to a World War I monument in New Bern.
The American Legion Post 539, the New Bern Historical Society, and the Craven County Department of Recreation and Parks are teaming up to restore and update the World War I Memorial Monument that has stood outside the Craven County Courthouse since 1944.
In a press release, the groups said they’re working to clean the obelisk monument, and contact families of soldiers who died in WWI, so they can correct any misspelled names currently on the monument, and add missing names of Craven County soldiers who sacrificed their lives in WWI.
The public and all families of the soldiers listed on the monument are invited to attend the unveiling of the refreshed monument on Monday, Sept. 16, at 4:00 p.m., at the monument outside the Craven County Courthouse, located at 302 Broad Street in New Bern.
Names Currently On Monument:
- Adams, Daniel Marven
- Bennett, John Frank
- Civils, Bennie Ormond
- Daugherty, John Ephraim
- Daugherty, John Clen
- Donerson, William Van
- Evans, John C.
- Everington, David Ruffin
- Havens, Alonzo
- Hawkins, Raymond William
- Henry, Castillia
- Hill, James Arthur
- Ipock, Jodie Francis
- Jenkins, Emmett Joshua
- Lancaster, Herman Gardner
- Mitchell, William Roy
- Parrott, Samuel
- Price, Milan Gray
- Rea, Kenneth Meredith
- Rowe, Depp
- Skinner, George T.
- Sprill, Joseph
- Stallings, Washington Wyatt
- Stilley, Burton “Bert” E.
- Tilly, Franklin Leach
- Toler, William Harvey
- Weatherly, William Jesse
- Wilson, George Felton
- Wise, Sherman
Names To Be Added to Monument:
- Bissett, Wiley Clifton
- Cavanaugh, Macon Earl
- Coley, Thomas
- Hawes, Dr. Stephen James
- Higgins, Elmer J.
- King, James
- Lofton, Solomon
- Merritt, John
- Pumphrey, Charles Tilden
- Simmons, Peter N.
- Stanley, Ernest
- Taylor, John Thomas
- Thomason, Jasper W.
- Thompson, Lawrence E.
- Wallnau, Maurice
- Wilson, Joseph Powell