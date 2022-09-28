NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Home Transitional Network and Wash Away Unemployment in Craven County are working together to build a new home and future for one man.

Kevin Smith has struggled throughout his life, going in and out of homeless shelters and even ending up in prison. But last Wednesday, he saw a glimmer of hope after receiving a call that he’d be getting a new space to live in and help to get back on his feet.

He says he never thought he’d be able to own a home in his life, and this means the world to him.



“I thank God for this and I hope that God will help them. Get more volunteers to be able to help more people this way,” Smith said.

Smith added that the organizations plan to build at least two more homes for other people before the end of the year.