NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has hired a new volunteer coordinator to lead the organization in volunteer recruitment and engagement.

Buna Cumbie III will take on the position effective August 1. His primary responsibilities will include the recruitment, scheduling and coordination of work groups and individual volunteers for the entire affiliate. This includes the areas of new construction, neighborhood revitalization, critical repairs, our ReStore and administrative/office support. Cumbie will also promote general volunteer opportunities to faith, corporate, and civic communities as well as assist with the development and implementation of a recruitment plan to meet the affiliate’s volunteer needs.

“We are delighted to have Buna on our team,” said executive director Tracey Lilly. “His experience and enthusiasm to engage others will allow our affiliate to cultivate new relationships while enhancing and expanding many existing relationships across Craven and Jones counties.”

Cumbie is excited to be moving to New Bern, North Carolina, from Catonsville, Maryland, where he has been working at Brightview Rolling Hills Retirement Community. He has worked for Brightview Senior Living for over seven years, most recently as the Vibrant Living (Activities) Director for over three years.

For Cumbie, having a career where he can help the community thrive is all the success he needs. He has been married for over 25 years, and he and his wife have four dogs. His favorite way to relax is riding through the country on his motorcycle, and he is looking forward to exploring North Carolina’s fantastic backroads.

Board Chair and President, Rose MacNeal said, “having Buna on the staff will be a great asset to our affiliate. We are confident that Buna will help grow our volunteer base to increase our impact and further our mission of bringing people together to build homes, community and hope in the communities we serve.” HFHCC will be hosting a Meet and Greet on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 8-10 am. Please stop by the Habitat ReStore, 930 Pollock Street, to meet the HFHCC staff and Leadership team.

