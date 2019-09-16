NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A Craven County branch of a national non-profit agency that builds homes for people in need said it will receive a grant later this week from an insurance company.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County said State Farm will award the agency a $20,000 Disaster Services Grant in a ceremony on Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m., at 2206 Carolina Street in New Bern.
The grant will be used to help HHCC rebuild homes in Craven County that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to receive grant
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A Craven County branch of a national non-profit agency that builds homes for people in need said it will receive a grant later this week from an insurance company.