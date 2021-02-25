Habitat for Humanity working to revitalize New Bern community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Workers with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County are building a new home as a part of a New Bern revitalization effort.

The non-profit group is focusing its efforts on the Pembroke community after the city donated 10 lots for building.

“We are not giving away a home, that is a misconception we hear quite a bit. It’s a really great program for those that the market has excluded,” said Habitat for Humanity Craven County Coordinator Betsy McDonald.

McDonald said the services they provide are a way for people to get involved in a greater cause.

“We are also here to connect neighborhoods,” McDonald said. “We never want to divide folks. We want to bring them together. We’ve already met a lot of the neighbors that are around here, and they’ve been involved with the project.”

Local Marines are part of this build. Pastor M. Luther Hill is working with the Marines and using his skills as a mason.

“It’s also good to know that the Marines who spend their lives on the line even have the time to volunteer to help others so I’m thankful,” said Hill.

Former pastor Robert Celestino now works as a construction manager for Habitat.

“I’m actually doing the same work. Helping people, working with people and I see a lot of people in need, and I truly enjoy the mission and vision of Habitat,” said Celestino.

Site managers expect the project to be done by early this summer. They feel grateful to work with volunteers committed to the project.