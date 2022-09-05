NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – There is a lot going on at the Habitat ReStore this fall, including new evening hours, the return of our popular Stuff-the-Truck event coming to a neighborhood near you, and an immediate opening for a full-time position for a ReStore ambassador/driver.

Other existing and popular features of the ReStore will continue to benefit our customers and donors, support Habitat for Humanity’s effort to build affordable housing and keep tons of still usable items out of the landfill.

Beginning on September 1, the ReStore at 930 Pollock Street will be open every Thursday evening until 7 pm.

“We wanted to expand our hours for one night a week to allow our customers to have an opportunity to stop by after work or dinner so they can check out the great items we have on our sales floor,” explained ReStore Manager Evelyn Richards.

“We will be open every Thursday evening through November 17, the week before Thanksgiving. And, on the third Thursday each month, we are planning something special to create a seasonal and fun shopping experience,” said Richards.

Regular ReStore hours are Tuesdays from 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and now Thursdays from 9 am to 7 pm. The store is closed on Mondays.

The popular Stuff-the-Truck program will again bring the ReStore box truck to a different neighborhood each Saturday morning, from 9 to 11 through the month of October. This is a great opportunity to do some fall cleaning and help Habitat build more houses! Donations of gently used furniture, bikes, tools, small household appliances, patio furniture, garden tools, or other items are particularly appreciated.

Bed frames, mattresses, and box springs in good, non-stained condition are also accepted. All items must be in good, clean, and working condition, free of smoke, pet hair, moisture, or rust exposure. The ReStore is not able to take any clothing, linens, dishwashers, media centers, books, framed pictures, or dishes. Broken items, or anything that might need repair, are also not acceptable. ReStore staff and volunteers will be available to help unload your donation and provide a receipt for tax purposes. A pick-up for larger items can be scheduled on another date by contacting the ReStore office. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 10 Taberna – Tennis Court parking lot

Saturday, Sept. 17 Carolina Colours – Pavilion parking lot

Saturday, Sept. 24 Fairfield Harbour – Community Center parking lot

Saturday, Oct. 8 River Bend – Basketball Court lot

Saturday, Oct. 15 Sellhorn Heights – Open Lot at Roundabout, Sellhorn & Inge Court

Saturday, Oct. 22 Greenbrier – Just before 6001 Clubhouse Drive, opposite driving range

Saturday, Oct. 29 Tucker Creek – Middle School parking lot

The ReStore is looking for an ambassador/driver to fill an immediate full-time position to work as part of a two-person team for scheduled donation pick-ups. Must be able to load and unload furniture and materials as well as clean and process donations to be sales floor ready. A minimum of six months experience driving a 15 ft. truck or larger (CDL not needed) is required with a clean driving record. Furniture moving experience is a plus. Must be reliable, honest, and have good customer service skills. Send resume to newhires@cravencountyhabitat.org. No phone calls, please!