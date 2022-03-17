NEW BERN, N.C. — Spring is coming, so it is time for Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore popular Stuff The Truck event.

The community visits during April have been finalized, so check to see when your neighborhood is on the schedule:

Saturday, April 2 – Trent Woods – Town Hall parking lot, 898 Chelsea Road

Saturday, April 9 – Carolina Colours – Pavilion parking lot, near pool side

Saturday, April 16 – Fairfield Harbor – Community Center, left front parking lot

Saturday, April 23 – River Bend – Beside basketball court, Wildwood Drive

Saturday, April 30 – Cherry Branch – Community Clubhouse, 120 Man of War

Look for the signs, and the familiar ReStore Box Truck, from 9-11 a.m. at the location nearest to you. This is a wonderful opportunity to do some spring cleaning and help Habitat build more houses! If you have used furniture, bikes, tools, small household appliances, patio furniture, garden tools, or other items, we look forward to your donation. Bed frames, mattresses, and box springs in good, non-stained condition are also accepted.

All items must be in good, clean, and working condition, free of smoke, pet hair, moisture, or rust exposure. The ReStore is not able to take any clothing, linens, dishwashers, media centers, books, framed pictures, or dishes. Broken items or anything that might need repair are also not acceptable. ReStore staff and volunteers will be available on Saturday to help unload your much-appreciated donation and provide a receipt for tax purposes.

A pick-up for larger items can be scheduled on another date by contacting the ReStore office.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s retail operation is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Store hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to keeping tons of usable items out of the landfill, the ReStore generates important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as to assist existing homeowners with needed repairs.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items during the week or scheduling a pick up for larger items should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512.