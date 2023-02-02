NEW BERN, NC — The North Carolina History Theater has postponed its production of Lydia R. Diamond’s “Harriet Jacobs,” originally scheduled for this weekend at the History Center’s Cullman Hall in New Bern.

The show, which examines the life of Edenton slave Harriet Jacobs, was postponed due to circumstances beyond the company’s control, theater president Bill Hand said.

“We regret that we had to make this decision,” he said, “and we thank the many talented actors and crew who put so much hard work into this show.”

Those who purchased tickets online will be contacted directly. Those who bought tickets at the New Bern Historical Society should call Anthony there.

The company will still produce its remaining stage season including the comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace” on May 5-7 and 12-14 and “Flight,” an original musical about the Wright Brothers on July 21-23 and 28-30.

The North Carolina History Theater, Inc., is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expressing and exploring the unique history of North Carolina through the performing arts and celebrating the rich diversity of our state in all forms of artistic expression. Contact them at NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com.