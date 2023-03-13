NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Preserving history while bringing growth to the city of New Bern is what officials with Heron Hospitality are doing to the Harvey Mansion.

The Harvey Mansion has a long history in the city, being originally built in the 1790s. Charles Cushman, the CEO of Heron Hospitality said the boutique hotel will be named The Harvey.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with the Historic Preservation Commission in the planning process and we’re really taking care to preserve a lot of the historical details inside the building,” Cushman said.

Cushman also said he hopes it’ll be the newest and most attractive lodging option in downtown New Bern.

“It’s gonna be 10 rooms, with several of the rooms having private balconies on the south-facing side,” Cushman added. “We’re gonna have an enclosed courtyard for our guests as well as a common area on the first floor.”

Melissa Riggle, the executive director of Craven County Tourism Development, said the boutique hotel will boost the tourism economy.

“People travel for history, they travel for experiences, they travel for the unique things they can see and learn about,” Riggle said. “What better way to show that is something like this, restoring this iconic landmark.”

Cushman added, “It will be beneficial for tourists and residents alike. We’ll create a few jobs in the process and just will be a walkable place to rest your head while you’re here enjoying everything about New Bern.”

Cushman said they don’t have a specific opening date, but they hope the boutique hotel will open by the end of this year.