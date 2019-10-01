Hazardous waste collection events to be held in Craven, Pamlico counties

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A regional environmental group will host hazardous waste collection events in Craven and Pamlico counties.
According to a press release from the Coastal Environmental Partnership, the group will host hazardous waste collection events, free and open to the public, at the following times and locations:
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Craven Community College, 8090 College Court in New Bern
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 9:00 a.m. to Noon – Pamlico County Courthouse, 202 Main Street in Bayboro
Accepted items include: Latex, oil paints, used motor oil, farm pesticides, gasoline, drain openers, paint thinners, cooking oil, antifreeze.
Items NOT accepted include: Commercial waste, gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious, biological and radioactive wastes.
Electronics are accepted year-round at recycling facilities in Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties.
For more information on recycling, call your local solid waste department.