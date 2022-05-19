NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The current job market is a tricky one.

While there are a number of good-paying jobs, if you meet the qualifications, there are some that are not as glamorous. Stacker.com has compiled data to determine the lowest-paying jobs in Eastern North Carolina. This week, lists have been released for two other parts of ENC:

Read further below to find out how New Bern stacks up.

=====

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in New Bern, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

1 / 50Pixabay

#50. Construction laborers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,080

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– Employment: 968,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($65,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($64,590)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($63,820)

2 / 50Undrey // Shutterstock

#49. Data entry keyers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,940

– Employment: 147,170

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)

3 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#48. Tellers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,930

– Employment: 364,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)

— Napa, CA ($42,000)

4 / 50Canva

#47. Helpers–production workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,660

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

5 / 50Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos // Flickr

#46. Counter and rental clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,570

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

6 / 50Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#45. Pharmacy technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,470

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,970

– Employment: 436,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,340)

— Napa, CA ($58,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,390)

7 / 50ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#44. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,300

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– Employment: 656,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

8 / 50Pixabay

#43. Parts salespersons

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,110

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,920

– Employment: 265,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)

— Danville, IL ($48,080)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)

9 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#42. Recreation workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

10 / 50Milkovasa // Shutterstock

#41. Medical assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,190

– Employment: 727,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)

11 / 50Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#40. Phlebotomists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,450

– Employment: 132,750

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,050)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($53,880)

12 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#39. Stockers and order fillers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,700

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

13 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#38. Emergency medical technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,570

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,690

– Employment: 161,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($59,020)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)

14 / 50Pixabay

#37. Helpers–electricians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,510

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,720

– Employment: 72,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,690)

15 / 50Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#36. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,180

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)

16 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#35. Bus drivers, school

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,010

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

17 / 50Canva

#34. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,030

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

18 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Retail salespersons

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,890

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

19 / 50Canva

#32. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

20 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#31. Receptionists and information clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,030

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

21 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#30. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,180

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

22 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cooks, restaurant

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,850

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

23 / 50Canva

#28. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

24 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#27. Nursing assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,470

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

25 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Driver/sales workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,070

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

26 / 50Canva

#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

27 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#24. Animal caretakers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,850

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

28 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#23. Preschool teachers, except special education

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

29 / 50Rickmouser45 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Coaches and scouts

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,990

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 193,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Morgantown, WV ($100,120)

— Lubbock, TX ($90,140)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

30 / 50Unsplash

#21. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,810

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

31 / 50Education Images // Getty Images

#20. Substitute teachers, short-term

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,790

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

32 / 50PxHere

#19. Library assistants, clerical

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,690

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

33 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bartenders

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,060

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

34 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#17. Food servers, nonrestaurant

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,040

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

35 / 50Canva

#16. Food preparation workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,740

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

36 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,450

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

37 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#14. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,100

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

38 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,750

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

39 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#12. Cashiers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,110

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

40 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#11. Childcare workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,750

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

41 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#10. Packers and packagers, hand

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,740

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

42 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Waiters and waitresses

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,630

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

43 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,570

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

44 / 50Pxhere

#7. Fast food and counter workers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,400

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

45 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,490

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

46 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,310

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

47 / 50Unsplash

#3 (tie). Amusement and recreation attendants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,270

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

48 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#3 (tie). Dishwashers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,270

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

49 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#2. Cooks, fast food

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,220

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

50 / 50Canva

#1. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $18,950

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)