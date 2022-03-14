NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – New Bern’s history is a remarkable story of strength and resilience. Neither hurricanes nor pandemics can erase that history.

The New Bern Historical Society will be celebrating the endurance of New Bern’s beauty and charm with the New Bern Heritage Homes Tour, April 8-9.

As New Bern Historical Society’s Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains, “This is not your mother’s homes tour. You can expect a diverse lineup of unique houses in the downtown historic district, ranging from 19th-century traditional dwellings to creative adaptive reuse structures and exciting new infill homes. These aren’t museum properties; they’re livable family homes with rich stories and architecture that illustrates New Bern’s amazing history.”

In addition to remarkable homes, the event will have working artists, performing musicians and a variety of food trucks.

Tickets, good for both days, are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets, by calling 252-638-8558, or by visiting the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. in New Bern. Also available at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven Street, Harris Teeter, 3565 MLK Blvd., and Harris Teeter, Carolina Colours.

Tickets are $20 for adults through April 7. Beginning April 8 adults are $25. Active-duty military and family members, students under 23, and Historical Society members are $15. Groups of more than 10 are also $15 each.