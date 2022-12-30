NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

You may also like: Metros where people in New Bern are getting new jobs

1 / 11

Pixabay

#11. Surveying and mapping technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,060

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

2 / 11

Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#10. Computer user support specialists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,250

– #406 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

3 / 11

Canva

#9. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,680

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

4 / 11

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#8. Network and computer systems administrators

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,840

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

5 / 11

Canva

#7. Mechanical engineers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,960

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in New Bern

6 / 11

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#6. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,380

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

7 / 11

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Industrial engineers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,810

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

8 / 11

Canva

#4. Civil engineers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,730

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

9 / 11

Canva

#3. Computer systems analysts

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $91,560

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

10 / 11

Canva

#2. Electrical engineers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $100,350

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in New Bern metro area

11 / 11

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#1. Software developers

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $104,850

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)