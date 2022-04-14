NEW BERN, NC — When the PBS folks want somebody with the knowledge of not only the history of New Bern but also the stories of the people, who do they call? Native New Bernian, Nelson McDaniel, of course!

Naturally, the New Bern Historical Society also turns to Nelson who will present Voices in the Cause of Freedom, in a Lunch & Learn on April 20 at 11:30 am at the Carolina Colours Pavilion at 3300 Waterscape Way.

The men and women of New Bern have made major contributions to the creation of the United States and the advancement of democracy for 300 years. This thoughtful presentation will highlight a few of these major contributors to the cause of freedom, including the founding Palatines, John Wright Stanly, William Gaston, Abraham Galloway, George Henry White, and Bayard Wootten.

“As we make our way through our daily lives here in New Bern, it is intriguing to think that these major players on the national stage walked our same streets, Nelson explains. We stand on large shoulders and should be inspired to do our part as we continue the struggle for freedom.”

Nelson McDaniel is a respected, insightful scholar and Community Fabric Award, winner. He was born in New Bern and schooled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, George Washington, and Georgetown Universities, New York University, and the University of Lyon. After his teaching career at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, he returned to his hometown where he has served in many volunteer and leadership capacities with the New Bern Historical Society, Christ Church, the Tryon Palace Foundation, Carolina East Foundation, Kellenberger Foundation, Craven Arts Council, and many more.

The cost for this lunch & learn is $22 for Historical Society members and $26 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made at www.NewBernHistorical.org or at the Society office at 511 Broad St. or by calling 252-638-8558. Prepaid reservations are required. Paper tickets are not issued for this program. Simply check-in at Carolina Colours Pavilion with your confirmation.

Entree choices are Pork Tenderloin with apricot-rosemary demi-glace, garlic mashed potatoes or Mahi Bruschetta with rice pilaf; both served with mixed vegetable medley or Brussels Sprout Salad with grilled chicken (can omit chicken and bacon for vegetarian option). All served with dinner rolls, lemon layer cake, and iced tea and coffee.

