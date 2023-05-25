NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Progress sometimes takes time. That’s the case during the move of a historic home in New Bern.

The Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad St. in New Bern, rolled onto new property in the 1300 block of Rhem Avenue on Wednesday. The Stanley White Recreation Center will take the place of where the house was originally located.

The Tisdale House will undergo upgrades before being home to the Tower family.

“The New Bern preservation foundation was put in charge,” said Daniel Tower, the historical home’s new homeowner. “The city sort of outsourced, delegated, awarded it to them, and so you know I wrote them a letter and said I know how to do it and here’s a bid from a contractor that can actually move it.”

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

“And I’ve done projects like this in the past and they called me and said we really think we want to give it to you, and that was last spring.”

That brings us to Wednesday’s moving day. Power crews adjusted powerlines to make sure there was room for the house to come through, clearing 45 feet of headroom. Tower said the new location of the house was wanted by New Bern’s City Council.

“The City Council really wanted to see it sit over here on Rhem Avenue, which is in the Ghent neighborhood and it’s going to sit next to all these other houses that are basically congruent with it,” said Tower. “They’re the same size and sort of style and all that, so you know it’s going to look really good there it’s a nice size lot and it’s going to be wide enough.”

Tower said it’s expected to take around 8 to 12 months to finish construction and updates before moving his family in.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

With the house dating back to the early 1900s, it was a fragile move. Workers put wood under the tires for every curb to make sure it would be a smooth transition. Instead of going through the streets, a path was made clear through properties designated for the move.

Slowly and steadily the house made its way to the new property while people watched for what they called “a historic move” that they said couldn’t be missed.

“I think it’s great that all these people in this community take such an interest in this in the community and the architectural heritage and history. And that’s what makes New Bern such a great place, so I’m really glad to be able to contribute to that,” said Tower.

Tower added a lot has gone into this and wants to thank the city’s work and the community for support leading up to the move.