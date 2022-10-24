NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Historial Society will host a Lunch and Learn event on Nov. 9.

The event will have Layne Carpenter, archivist at Laupus Health Sciences Library at East Carolina University, to discusses the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. The event will educate how the disease destroyed the lives of 13,000 North Carolinians, society and the medical community.

The Lunch and Learn event starts at 11:30 am at the Carolina Colours Pavilion, located at 3300 Waterscape Way in New Bern. The cost is $22 for Historical Society members and $26 for nonmembers.

For more information, click here.