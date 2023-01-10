NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Eddie Ellis began his research on Havelock and Craven County as a teenager.

He was born in New Bern in 1950 and named the official historian of the City of Havelock in 1984. Ellis first started researching Havelock’s history as a teenager.

Hosted by the New Bern Historical Society, Ellis will be sharing his knowledge and stories of Civil War New Bern as he speaks on Jan. 22 at Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for Historical Society members and $15 for non-members.

During the lecture, Ellis will also share the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern.

Ellis will speak again on Jan. 23 at Carolina Colours Pavilion at 11:30 for Lunch and Learn. The cost for this speaking event will be $24 for members and $27 for non-members.

Ellis will be speaking of controversial characters including the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County and the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also be sharing the story of a Union spymaster and a group of former slaves-turned-spies.

Reservations are required for attendance at both presentations. Call (252) 638-8558 for more information or go here:

www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.