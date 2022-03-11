NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Home & Outdoor Living Expo and Artisan Market will be coming to New Bern on April 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home & Outdoor Living Expo will be located at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center and is presented by Suddenlink. There will be over 100 indoor and outdoor events that will be highlighting different products and services.

The Artisan Market will feature vendors offering hand-crafted items including art, pottery, woodworking, and much more. The event will offer cash and will carry items like yard art, wine, Tupperware, pillow and sheets, snacks, spices, candles, skincare and more. There will be local health professionals that will be at the event to answer any questions you may have.

If you are looking to add another furry friend to the family then you can also attend the pet adoption happening on both days. Lastly, there will be fun for the whole family. Dana Hill, an award-winning magician will perform throughout the weekend. For the kids, there will be fun activities including face painting and cupcakes.