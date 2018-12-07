Human remains found in New Bern in 2018 identified as missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, the New Bern Police Department, the FBI, and Vidant Medical Center announced they have identified human remains found in December 2018 in New Bern.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Pamela Anderson Swindell of Ernul, who was reported missing in February 2018.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert in April 2018 for Swindell, who last seen in downtown New Bern on January 28, 2018.

The New Bern Police Department is still investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

PREVIOUS:

Police are trying to identify the human remains that were discovered in New Bern on December 7.

The New Bern Police Department said that the remains were located near the 2100 block of Oaks Road by the City of New Bern staff who were working on drainage ditches.

The identity or how the remains got to the location is not known.

Police are working along with the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains.

If you have any information contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4285.

PREVIOUS:

New Bern police are investigating after what appeared to be a human skull was discovered Friday morning.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Oaks Road at 10:35 a.m. after the discovery of human remains was reported.

It was found by New Bern city employees doing drainage work in a flood-prone area.

The area where the remains were found had been under ten feet of water during Hurricane Florence.

The SBI was on the scene investigating Friday afternoon.

New Bern police have also reached out to the District Attorney and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The area has seen so much flooding that officials think the skull could have gotten to the area after storm waters rose to historic levels.

Anyone with information about a crime or wanted persons, is asked to contact the TIPS Line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.