Hundreds of trains on display during Carolina Coastal Railroaders Train Show

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina Coastal Railroaders is a model train club formed in 1992. Individuals started the club after sharing the same hobby and interest in trains.

Now for the 26th year, the Carolina Coastal Train Expo allowed more people to maintain an already formed hobby and spark a new interest in locomotives.

“We have kids from two years old and under two. Well, yeah, 85 and over, and they all come here and they all manage to have fun,” said George Creathorne, president of Carolina Coastal Railroad Club.

The money raised during the weekend train expo is going to the Carolina Railroad Association to help with rent and various programs at the clubhouse.

One train hobbyist said he just can’t put into words how exciting being at the event is for him.

“I just, I really can’t put it into more words of how fun it is and how I just love this kind of stuff. You know,” said Anthony Vick, a model railroad enthusiast.

Robert Gers is a North Carolina Lego user group member and said putting together kits helps him after serving in the Army for 20 years and being diagnosed with extreme PTSD from combat. This is something Gers said he can do that allows him to interact with people.

“So after I finish a kit, I can see I have an accomplishment. I did that. And when I make up stuff out of my own mind and make my own creations and people look at it and say ‘wow, that’s really cool,’ it helps me and helps me interact with other people too,” said Gers.

People at the event said no matter your age, you’re never too young or too old to have fun with trains.