Hurricane Florence tornado victims to receive gift cards

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of New Bern is currently collecting gift cards to distribute to people in Kentucky who have been affected by the recent tornado.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw, says the city chose to give back as a response to how much help New Bern received from all over the country and world after the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

“So again, we were familiar from Hurricane Florence with destruction and disaster. And we want to reach out to our sister cities and communities within Kentucky to try to help them out. And what I’ve seen in Newbern primarily, has been the church’s involvement,” said New Bern Mayor, Dana Outlaw.

Outlaw says many churches are taking the donations, and you can also bring gift cards directly into City Hall. They are looking for gift cards for stores like Lowes, Target, and Kroger.