NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A broken HVAC unit and not a blown transformer was the cause of a power outage that forced New Bern High School to be closed Tuesday.

Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations for Craven County Schools, said it was initially determined by Duke Energy and New Bern High School officials that a blown transformer was the cause. After further investigation, a bad compressor on one of the HVAC units at the school was determined to be the cause.

A new compressor was ordered and was scheduled to be installed. Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday. The school would “be able to operate comfortably with the other HVAC units running,” Wagner said.

“We are extremely thankful for the partnership we have with Duke Energy and appreciate their quick response in helping us determine the issue was not a transformer served by Duke Energy but rather the result of the HVAC unit operated by the school district,” Wagner also said in the media release.