Interfaith Refugee Ministry seeking donations for incoming families

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Interfaith Refugee Ministry is seeking donations for incoming refugee families looking to start their lives in the states.

The ministry is asking for basic home items such as toiletries, furniture, clothes and kitchen utensils to help make these new residents feel at home. The ministry not only helps these newcomers find a place to live but also helps them find jobs, learn English and adapt to the new way of living.

“They’re incredibly thankful that there are people here willing to help them,” said Amanda Norwood, community outreach coordinator for Interfaith Refugee Ministry. “They’ve been through some tremendously difficult times and are nervous coming into a new place. But they know that we’re here to support them. That is our job. And we love to get the community involved.”

Norwood also said they are also in need of volunteers to help move furniture. If you can help, reach out to Interfaith Refugee Ministry on Facebook.