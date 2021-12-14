International Paper Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Craven County Sheriff’s Office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The International Paper Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office to help purchase swift water rescue equipment.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says this grant will help them with incidents requiring emergency assistance, such as natural disasters. He said they were unsure what exactly they will be purchasing to help with water rescues, but they are considering a small boat, a drone or even water-rescue training.

Hughes also said it’s gear that he hopes they never have to use but is necessary to have because flooding in Craven County has gotten worse in the last 10 years or so.

Hughes says they are very thankful for The International Paper Foundation for the grant.

“You know we’ve had two 500-year floods within a 10-year period, that’s unheard of, you know, so we have to be prepared for these at all levels. Whether it’s high-rise vehicles, boats, and training,” Hughes said.