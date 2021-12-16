International Paper Foundation continues giving mood with latest donations

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The International Paper Foundation awarded grants to two organizations in the community to help with essential needs.

The Religious Community Service of New Bern is one organization the International Paper Foundation, which has a plant based in Craven County, awarded a $4,000 grant. RCS addresses the needs of Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties, providing food, shelter and clothing to those in need.

The organization relies on the community to help support its mission through funding and volunteers. Earlier this week the International Paper Foundation gave money to Craven County School’s PIE Foundation.

“Really what it will help us to do is to buy operational equipment including vehicles, and shelving units, you saw the warehouse and the operation over there. To create a sustainable operation for years to come. So that RCS is not just here today, it’s also here for our grandchildren and for the community for generations to come,” said Zeb Hough, executive director of Religious Community Services.

Another grant for $5,000 was awarded to the Tryon Palace Foundation. The money will go to purchase educational materials for the kids interested in Tryon Club, also known as the KIT Club.



“We started the kit club in 2019, pre-COVID. And this was a way to engage our younger audiences, the children, involve with the Tryon palace to educate them about N.C. history, Tryon palace history and what it means to them,” said Nancy Figiel, Director of Public Affairs for Tryon Palace.

The International Paper Foundation gives back to organizations that align with their signature causes.

“We believe that there’s a need in our community not just in Craven County and the surrounding area,” said Catherine Burgess, Communications Coordinator for the International Paper Foundation. “And RCS helps serve the surrounding areas as well.

For Tryon Palace, that was education, which is one of our signature causes, and you know we have a rich history here in Eastern North Carolina, specifically New Bern, It’s really important to keep that history alive and to educate children and support that program as well,”

Applications to apply for grants through the International Paper Foundation will open in January. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.