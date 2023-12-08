NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

The incident happened in New Bern on Friday morning, according to the United States Marshals Service. Officials with the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in the shooting while serving the warrants. The New Bern Police Department, which was providing support, said in a memo the incident happened at 709 Broad Street.

The 700 block of Broad Street was closed down at 7:20 a.m. for about 40 minutes after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release that during the attempted arrest, “the fugitive produced a firearm, and the task force fired, striking the fugitive.” Life-saving measures were attempted and EMS soon arrived to transport the person, whose name has not been released, to CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there.

Officials said no law enforcement officer injuries occurred.

The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after the SBI completes its investigation.