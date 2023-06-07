NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police arrested and charged two men after a complaint led to the discovery of illegal activity involving alcohol and the distribution.

On June 2, members of the New Bern Police Department and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division special agents followed up on a complaint for illegal activity at 1036 Broad St. ALE special agents were able to conduct a search of the premises and found money, a gun, a jar of non-tax paid liquor, over 100 containers of malt beverages and several bottles of liquor.

Darryl Delast Hatter, 61, of Vail Street in New Bern was charged with the following:

Possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue licenses

Possess non-taxable alcoholic beverage

Fuquawn Keith Greene, 32 of Old Brick Road in Vanceboro was charged with the following:

Possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue licenses

Possess non-taxable alcoholic beverage

“It takes collaboration with all law enforcement partners to address quality of life issues which plague the community,” New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said.

“Locations that engage in unlawful alcohol sales often generate other criminal activities that affect residents. ALE special agents prioritize partnerships in our effort to address these illegal businesses and make communities safer,” said ALE Director Bryan House.