COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get your hands dirty.

James W. Smith Elementary, located in Craven County, will host an “Ag Day” for all students. This event is to help students learn about the agricultural industry and how its growth and development has enriched North Carolina.

“As a teacher and a member of a farm family myself, I see the importance of teaching students about agriculture and its effects on our daily lives,” said Kristen McCoy, a teacher at James W. Smith Elementary in Cove City. “Hopefully they will share what they have learned with their families.”

Annual AG Day is Thursday at James W. Smith Elementary from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.