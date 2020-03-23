Joint narcotics investigation in Craven County leads to 2 drug traffickers arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A multi-agency joint narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of two drug traffickers.

A joint operation initiated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, working with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, drug enforcement administration, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office have resulted in the arrest of two major cocaine traffickers and the seizure of 16 kilos of uncut cocaine, approxiamtely $175,000, 6 firearms, drug packaging items, and a vehicle.

On Thursday, during an SBI investigation, a Jeep Cherokee operated by Anjel Jaramillo-Ramirez was stopped entering Craven County.

Officials said they conducted a search of the vehicle that resulted in the seizure of a .380 caliber handgun, a shotgun with a laser sight and approximately $175,000 and the vehicle also contained a hidden compartment used for transporting illegal drugs.

Search warrants were obtained for two residences in Cove City controlled by Jaramillo-Ramirez.

The searches were conducted by the CCSO, SBU, NBPD, and the DEA.

During the searches three (3) kilos of uncut cocaine, one-half ounce of crystal meth, a 9mm handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle, along with numerous items used for packaging were seized, officials said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Saul Hernandez-Hernandez of Durham was identified as a major cocaine trafficker.

Durham county investigators identified a storage building controlled by Hernandez-Hernandez and a search of the building resulted in the seizure of 13 kilos of uncut cocaine.

Saul Hernandez-Hernandez of Snow Samp was arrested by the SBI and DEA in Greensboro and with three counts of trafficking cocaine with a $200,000 bond and is being held in the Alamance County Jail.

Alejandro Jaramillo-Ramirez was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine and is being held under a $500,000 bond in the Craven County Jail.

Additional charges against these defendants and others are pending further investigation.