NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this week, Jordan’s Way visited Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center to raise money for the animals.

Jordan’s Way President Kris Rotunda prepped the Facebook fundraiser as part of his second 50 States Tour. On his tour, he visits animal shelters and does challenges on Facebook Live in order to raise money.

The CPASC live fundraiser netted $3,647 within the first two hours. All of the CPASC staff got involved with pies to the face, treat drops and tortilla slap challenges.

Rotunda doesn’t use a lot of equipment to do the fundraisers; just himself, his phone and a selfie stick.

Dr. Tonya Osler, a veterinarian at CPASC, said the event would allow them to send dogs to daycare and training to increase their chance of adoption.

“Currently we have raised $6,100 through this fundraiser. I really enjoyed having the high energy and upbeat attitude … We really appreciate every penny that was donated. It will allow us to send the dogs to daycare and training which help with their adaptability. We want to thank the community for their support,” Osler said in a statement.

The link to donate to the CPASC and Jordan’s Way fundraiser is live until Nov. 14.