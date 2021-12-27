Kentucky tornado victims receive supplies from VFW Post 2514

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, volunteers loaded a U-Haul with blankets, diapers, clothing, and many other items to be sent off to VFW 1096 in Murray, Kentucky.

In an effort to collect a large number of supplies for people who were affected by the tornado that hit Kentucky over two weeks ago VFW Post 2514 partnered with Ghent sandwich shop in New Bern.

“This is part of New Bern’s history because they’ve gone through a lot of disasters. We have received the goodness of other communities and it was our opportunity to pay it back,” said Booby Edwards, Post 2514 Adjunct.

Post-2514 has a history of donating to the community and was also a distribution point for hurricane Florence.