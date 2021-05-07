Lane and ramp closure scheduled on Craven County highway

NEW BERN – A ramp and one lane on a section of a Craven County highway will be closed Monday to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to survey pavement in the area.



The entry ramp onto U.S. 70 West from South Glenburnie Road and one lane of the highway will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. The lane closure, which will be more than a mile long, will begin on the outside lane and then switch to the inside lane, closest to the median.



Crews expect to be complete with the survey by 3 p.m. the same day.



Motorists on South Glenburnie Road will take U.S. 70 East to U.S. 17 Business (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), and turn left at the bottom of the exit to get on U.S. 70 West.



During the closure, drivers should use caution and plan ahead as their travel time may take longer than normal.



This work is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42. The $25.5 million projects in Craven County is 32 miles long.