NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police arrested two larceny suspects after an incident that happened on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 3501 Trent Road at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a larceny. They found a vehicle near Chelsea Road and conducted a traffic stop. Officers identified Phillip Bertolet Blythe Lewis, 33, of Morehead City, and Joshua Scott Smith, 39, of Beaufort as the suspects.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was executed. Officers found multiple guns, magazines for guns, ammunition, gun suppressors, drugs, armed Kevlar vests and a fake law enforcement identification badge.

Lewis was charged with the following and was being held in the Craven County Jail under a $700,000 bond.

Felony Larceny

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Possess with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possess with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Smith was charged with the following and was being held in the Craven County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (4 counts)

Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin

Maintain Vehicle for the purpose of Storing / Selling Controlled Substance

Conspire to Possess with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Conspire to Possess with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Both had a first court appearance on Wednesday.

The New Bern Police Department’s Narcotic and Violent Crime Unit is the lead on this investigation with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisting.