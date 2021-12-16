Latest Bear Town Bear to be unveiled Friday in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is unveiling New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear.

The public is welcome to see the unveiling of “Millet” the Bird Feeding Bear to New Bern on Friday at 10 a.m. People can meet the artist, Ed Macomber, and the new owners of Wild Birds Unlimited, Dan and Karen Hammond.

Wild Birds Unlimited also has a Greenville location, at 518 Greenville Blvd SE,

Millet is the New Bern’s 81st bear and will make his home at the Wild Birds Unlimited Store. The bear was created to honor bird lovers no matter their age.

To celebrate New Bern’s 300th anniversary in 2010, Bear Town’s, a nonprofit organization recruited local artists to implement hand-painted designs on life-size standing and walking fiberglass bears for public enjoyment during the entire year.

The sponsors for the bears have placed them all over the city with hats, flags, flowers and other unusual and creative features. They have become quite popular for their unique look and designs. Click here to see a list of where the bears are located and how you can make a fun day-trip by seeing all of them in person.