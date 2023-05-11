NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sheriff’s Office will host a Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. at the Gazebo at Union Point Park in New Bern. If you are a current or former law enforcement officer, don’t forget to wear a mourning band on your badge.

Those who will be recognized include:

New Bern Police Department

Sergeant Carl Ellis Mayo, Jr.

Detective Donald M. Miller

Officer Alexander Edward Thalmann

Craven County Sheriff’s Office