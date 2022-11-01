NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – In a matter of seconds, a calm situation can turn into a high-stress scenario. The New Bern Police Department is using virtual simulator training to help them make split-second decisions.

“Active shooters, active threats has statistically shown that it’s on a rise over the past several years,” said Billy Zerby, training sergeant with the police department. “So it’s been very important for law enforcement all over to prepare for it.”

This simulation has over 300 scenarios and multiple outcomes to prepare for anything they could come across.

“This scenario is representing an actual school shooting,” said Zerby in reference to one of the simulations.

The state has an outline of how active shooter situations should be handled, which the virtual simulation follows.

“If we show up to a scene of an active shooter or an active threat, it won’t just be the New Bern Police Department showing up,” he said. “So we train our officers off the same curriculum that everybody else does.”

Other agencies are also able to come train with this equipment.

“Kinston has been here. Jones County has been here. Local agencies right around New Bern and Craven County. Morehead (City), Havelock, several agencies have come here and benefited from this training,” said Zerby.

It’s not always utilized for running and gunning.

“Sometimes it’s all about getting the officers to talk to people, to de-escalate, to try to bring the threat level so it never turns to a lethal situation,” Zerby said.

Officials said they take what they’ve learned from the simulator to real-life situations.

New Bern Police Department officials also said they and other agencies have more than a year’s worth of training under their belts with this simulator.