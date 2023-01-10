NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — On Wednesday afternoons at 2 p.m. in Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center, those interested in New Bern’s history will have the opportunity to listen to speakers in the North Carolina History Center.

There will be five free sessions and Susan Moffat-Thomas, John Leys, Gene Lock, Craig Allen and William Hollowell will each be speaking at one or more. Sessions will be held on Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and March 8. The series is meant to provide education and understanding of history in New Bern and encourage engagement.

Craven Community College partnered with Craven-Pamlico Regional Library, James City Historical Society, New Bern Historical Society, Swiss Bear, Inc. and Tryon Palace. Topics will cover The Early History of New Bern, Tryon Palace, New Bern Civil War Battlefield, Union occupation and the establishment of James City and the downtown’s renaissance.

Each lecture will end with a discussion session during which attendees will have the chance to ask questions. For more information, go to CravenCC.edu.