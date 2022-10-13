NEW BERN, N.C. — The Everly Set takes you on a journey back in time to the 1950s when

Phil and Don Everly dominated the radio. Relive the golden days of Rock-‘N-Roll at Orringer Auditorium, on the campus of Craven Community College, on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information call (252) 637-1119 or visit www.cravenconcertsinc.org. Single tickets will be available at the door for $30.

Acclaimed NYC singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Holly Prize Recipient) combine millennial pluck with baby-boomer wisdom to present The Everly Set. Sean and Jack effectively channel Phil and Don, and the audience effectively channels nostalgic hysteria. The two musical powerhouses keep the great music of the 50s alive with jaw-dropping renditions of songs like “Wake Up Little Suzie,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and more.

The Craven Concert Association has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1983. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances. Thanks to the generosity of Patrons and Sponsors, these concerts can be offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.