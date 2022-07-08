NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT’s month-long look at Eastern North Carolina continues in New Bern.

Living Local is our monthlong series where we are highlighting one place each weekday in Eastern North Carolina. The ArtWalk has been a tradition in New Bern since 2006, with each month bringing new art from local artists as well as creators from all across the country.

New Bern’s areas feature all types of locations ranging from art galleries and cafes to even a yoga studio.

The Craven Arts Council credits the community for their endless support of the event.

“I just think New Bern has a lot of grassroots support for the arts, we’re a town of 30,000 people, a county of 90,000. But we have more galleries than towns of 90,000,” stated Jon Burger, executive director of the Craven Arts Council. “It becomes a night where both cultural appreciators and culture makers can really come out and meet each other.”

In a community of artists of all kinds, New Bern’s ArtWalk is a must-see for anyone living in the east with an appreciation for creativity.

ArtWalk takes place on the second Friday of every month in New Bern.