NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of children at Grover C. Fields Middle School will be getting the chance of a lifetime in a couple of months.

The Grover C. Fields Problem 1 OM team will be competing at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University on May 24-27. The New Bern team recently qualified for the World Finals by winning first place at the North Carolina State Tournament in Raleigh on March 25.

The Odyssey of the Mind is an international team-based creative problem-solving competition that engages students in their learning by allowing their knowledge to produce something that is in a positive environment.

The group also started a Gofundme page to support the journey to the World Finals. The goal is $15,000.

Odyssey of the Mind Team Coach Anne Morini talked about the fundraiser they have in store for the New Bern team, what the competition is about and much more.

Click the above video to find out more.