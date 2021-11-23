Macy’s style parade held at Trent Park Elementary School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Trent Park Elementary School held its own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade Tuesday afternoon.

As part of Trent Park’s new stream class, which focuses on applied science, engineering, reading, technology, art, and math, students aged K-5 created their very own balloon floats to be displayed in the parade. The school invited residents of Home Place, a local senior living facility, to enjoy the parade.

“So they are so excited, and they are super proud of themselves, and that’s what I love to see, and they say, look what I did … and they’re so happy to show it off,” said Casondra Uvalle, a stream teacher at Trent Park Elementary.

The stream class this year has also given students a chance to build solar ovens, build durable lunch boxes, and build their own flying devices.