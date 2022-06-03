NEW BERN, N.C. — Tryon Palace’s Collection staff is diligently working to open a new exhibit that will feature more than 90 objects from its museum collections.

The pieces represent some of the wonderful items that were made in New Bern and nearby counties that the Tryon Palace Commission has collected since Tryon Palace opened as a museum in 1959. Made in New Bern opens to the public on Saturday, June 11 in the Duffy Gallery at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern.

The Made in New Bern exhibit celebrates local artisans and craftspeople who lived and worked in the New Bern area. These community members produced furniture, silver, textiles, books, art, photography, and more, for themselves and for their community.

Among the prized pieces to be displayed in Made in New Bern is a quilt of the Stanly Family. Beautifully handcrafted, the chintz applique quilt represents a multigenerational work of art spanning from the late-18th to mid-19th centuries.

Acquired in 2015, it is an example of a treasured piece of needlework passed down through generations. Another object on display in the exhibit is a tall walnut case clock, with a brass eight-day movement and cast brass ornaments made by Swiss clockmaker Marcel Boloquet around 1760 in New Bern. As New Bern was a center for silversmiths, naturally the exhibit features several pieces of silver including pieces made by Freeman Woods.

Tryon Palace is fortunate to have the largest known public collection of silver created by Freeman Woods, who worked in New Bern from 1794 until his death in 1834. Made in New Bern: Collection Highlights from Craven and Surrounding Counties is open to the public free of charge.

This beautiful exhibit, representing the talents of New Bern and surrounding area craftsmen, should not be missed. Made in New Bern is on exhibit at the NC History Center through January 8th, 2023.