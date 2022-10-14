NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two separate shots fired incidents have led to the arrest of a man and three juveniles, according to the New Bern Police Department.

New Bern police find at least four men shot at home

Police said they responded on Thursday at around 11:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the 1600 block of Washington Street. There was no initial damage but officers said they found shell casings.

On Friday, at around 12:10 a.m., police responded to 801 Carolina Avenue in reference to shots fired. Officials said several apartments were damaged by the gunfire.

While patrolling the area, police said they located a suspicious vehicle. A short chase then ensued. Officers arrested Kyseam Williams, 21, of New Bern, along with two juveniles. They were each charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Another juvenile was charged with felony flee to elude a conspiracy to discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police said additional charges were pending. An initial investigation has revealed the two incidents were related and not random. There was no threat to the general public associated with the incidents.

Investigators continued to work the cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.