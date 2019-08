NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

On Monday, Craven County officials released new details on delivery of new recycling bins, and start dates for its upcoming transition from weekly recycling pickup to monthly recycling pickup.

On Monday, August 26, Waste Industries/Green For Life is scheduled to begin delivering 47,000 of their 95-gallon, lime and green recycling carts to Craven County homes and businesses.

Craven County officials said all the new recycling carts should be delivered by September 28, but weekly pickup of the county's current, 18-gallon recycling carts will continue until October 4.

The monthly curbside recycling program is scheduled to begin on October 7, and will cost a household $60 each year to participate in. Recyclables placed in any container other than the 95-gallon roll cart will NOT be picked up after October 4, county officials said.

Craven County residents are encouraged to keep their 18-gallon recycle bins and repurpose them after the weekly recycling program ends in October.

Residents who do not want to keep the 18-gallon recycle bins can give them to someone else who will use them, place them empty at curbside with your trash, or drop them off at one of Craven County’s seven recycling convenience sites.

The new curbside recycle program in Craven County will affect all of Craven County and its municipalities except for Bridgeton, which manages its own curbside recycling pickup.