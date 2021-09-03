Motorcyclist injured in crash, New Bern police investigating

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were investigating a vehicle crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a vehicle crash just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and McCarthy Boulevard. Investigators said Barbara Warren of Trent Woods was driving a 2014 Hyundai south on McCarthy Boulevard and Scott Nunn of New Bern was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson north on the same road when the crash happened.

Nunn was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition was unknown Friday night.

The crash was still under investigation Friday night.